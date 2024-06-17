How insurers can act on the sustainability imperative

Base: 295 insurance executives

Source: Cognizant and Oxford Economics

Figure 3

Partnerships can also help overcome this gap in knowledge and support the development of an ecosystem that can more readily respond to new and unpredictable risk factors. For example, insurers can become active in data exchanges with government bodies to holistically assess and remediate risk.

Munich Re has attempted this in partnership with the African Trade Insurance Agency to create the African Energy Guarantee Facility (AEFG), which could unlock USD $1.4 billion in clean energy investment in Africa by providing coverage against certain political risks.

Until now, the commercial insurance market hasn’t shown much appetite for long-term political risk protection in Africa’s energy sector. This has discouraged private investment from businesses that remain wary of political unrest in many of the continent’s nations. By insuring against political risks such as expropriation and breach of contract, currency inconvertibility, war, civil unrest and default on arbitration awards, the AEFG hopes to increase private participation in clean-energy projects.

Managing general agents (MGAs) also present themselves as valuable prospective partners. MGAs are specialized insurance agents that are authorized to conduct underwriting on behalf of insurers. Through partnership, insurance carriers can enter new markets without having to invest in entirely new internal infrastructures. MGAs can offer underwriting sophistication and experience for new lines of climate-related business.

Climate-focused MGAs such as Skyline Partners are emerging, and large incumbent insurers are actively investing in the space. For example, FutureProof Technologies, the climate-smart P&C insurtech, announced that it has raised $6.5 million in capital led by investment from AXIS Digital Ventures. This trend will only continue as the size and scale of the corporate climate services opportunity becomes more widely and better understood.

#2 New renewable-energy technologies present a challenge—and new ways to assess risk

The technology required to support renewable energy projects can be another inhibitor to insurers’ ability to underwrite them.

Intense competition has led to rapid advancements in the technology, materials and manufacturing methods offered by renewable-energy manufacturers. However, their relative newness can also work against them when it comes to insuring these businesses. This is because insurers can only fairly evaluate the practicality and longevity—and therefore the exposure and risk—of these technologies after they have been used for "approximately 8,000 hours, at scale," and in various environments.

Consider wind farms as an example. As wind turbines get larger and more efficient, they also become more vulnerable to lightning strikes and malfunctions due to freezing temperatures. Manufacturers have devised remedies, including rotor heating technology and lightning protection methods. But while these advancements make it possible for turbines to function more effectively in unfavorable conditions, their increased complexity comes with novel and unidentified risk exposures, usually with a lack of data to price them.

Repair costs are another coverage issue, especially with the growing scale and technological complexity of renewable energy installations. According to a GCube Insurance report, larger turbines—such as the frequently deployed 8 megawatt giants—are more prone to component failures. The report found that turbines sized 8MW or greater suffer component failures in the first two years of operation and accounted for 55% of all turbine insurance claims. New technologies require consistent technical evaluation and underwriting expertise—and for risk consultants, engineers and eventually underwriters, staying up to date with international technical standards and certifications becomes increasingly difficult as technology advances.

Energy providers are proactively introducing new technology to help manage losses. A week after nixing two offshore wind projects in New Jersey due to financial and supply chain issues, Danish energy giant Ørsted is doubling down on its land-based portfolio in the US. The company said it is rolling out a suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools aimed at increasing energy production, decreasing maintenance costs and improving operational efficiency across wind, solar and storage assets.

Insurance companies are similarly looking to technology to support more frequent remote assessments and improved maintenance schedules. Tokio Marine Kiln, a global specialist insurer, uses drones to assess damage during large natural catastrophe events, such as wildfires and hurricanes, when loss adjusters are unable to physically access these areas. The analysis also helps to manage potential bottlenecks in supply chains by pre-empting the need for replacement parts. These measures can reduce repair and replacement costs, and lower business interruption losses.

#3 Innovation is required to de-risk impact of climate factors and improve resilience

Developing products and solutions that cover increased risk while also mitigating potential loss is imperative for the insurance industry. Over their lifetime, renewable energy plants always confront a variety of changing risks. These include supply chain difficulties and other delays during construction, engineering problems during the early phases of project development, and operational risks once the project is put into motion.

A lack of historic data around extreme weather events has resulted in projects being built in locations more susceptible to hazardous weather than previously expected, increasing losses for both wind and solar. Over the last 10 years, insurers have paid large claims related to property damage and revenue loss to wind farms, several of which had a claim value more than the amount paid in premiums.

As the risk associated with natural catastrophes become increasingly complex and unpredictable, one way the insurance industry has started to offset risk is by using multiyear parametric policies that offer more dependable, cost-effective coverage. Parametric insurance solutions, which cover the probability of a predefined event happening instead of indemnifying actual loss incurred, offers a level of risk transfer that helps make renewable energy projects financially viable.

With parametric insurance, specially designed weather stations are set up on-site to enhance data collection related to weather. Based on the more precise data, parametric solutions are then computed, with payouts linked directly to wind speed. As a result, parametric solutions are adaptable, clear and provide prompt payouts that could help the finances of renewable projects.

The demand for parametric solutions is already heating up. According to Swiss Re, the global parametric industry generated USD $11.7 billion in 2021, and this could rise to USD $29.3 billion by 2031. This solution also solves one of the most important problems facing the sector: response time. Parametric insurance cuts reaction times from months to a matter of days, and in some cases, even hours.

It’s no surprise then, that large insurers are doubling down in the space. AXA Group, for example, launched AXA Climate, a specialist weather, climate and parametric risk transfer unit. And recently announced a fresh partnership with catastrophe modeling, climate analytics and data specialist Reask, with a goal to make parametric risk transfer for cyclones faster and more accurate.

Innovation is also starting to heat up through government-backed sustainability initiatives. The Flood Re insurance initiative in the UK, a joint initiative between the government and insurers, aims to promote the availability and affordability of flood insurance to those who own properties in high-risk flood areas. The initiative—the first of its kind—allows insurance companies to pass on the risk of flood-prone properties by recovering claim costs through Flood Re.

Realizing the sustainability opportunity in insurance

Through partnerships, technology and product innovation, it’s clear there are several areas of opportunity for insurance companies to explore as they develop their sustainability strategy. By seizing these opportunities, they’ll realize the benefits of operating sustainably, from shareholder and stakeholder satisfaction, to meeting the increasing demand for coverage in renewable energy industries.

By addressing challenges through new approaches, insurers can move from the outskirts of the sustainability imperative to the center of the action.

