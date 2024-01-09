How businesses can take the next—and necessary—steps with sustainability

I take part in many roundtables with chief sustainability officers from a variety of organizations. These are extremely smart, well-informed people who study every element in their businesses from supply chain, business partnerships, energy sources and every facet of their production for potential improvements. But while some participants are extremely motivated, seeking every possible way to help save the planet, others are just there to produce a report and try to influence change.

The leaders are those who are earnestly looking at changing the way they do business with the health of the business—and the planet—in mind. Because even though sustainability consciousness has gained a foothold in the business world, that’s not enough. As the recent COP 28 conference in Dubai emphasized, we cannot reach net zero without additional measures from the private sector.

As we said in our recent report on enterprise sustainability initiatives, it’s time to move from being “green” to “deeply green.” This requires embedding sustainability into the very DNA of the business—and having a strong conviction that sustainability can reveal new opportunities by revamping how you operate.

The business case for sustainability

In addition to the existential question of the planet’s survival, there is a powerful business case for embracing a deep green philosophy. After all, sustainability is about reducing waste and effective use of resources, and therefore, reducing costs. We’re working with a variety of businesses, including several supermarket chains that understand this; they are completely rethinking their supply chains with an eye toward reducing waste and reaping the financial and sustainability benefits.

These businesses also grasp that consumers are voting for deep green businesses with their wallets. A growing number of consumers factor in sustainability when making purchase and investment decisions. Moreover, the young workers companies will increasingly rely on are demanding their employers prioritize sustainability.

Genuine devotion to sustainability—vs. easily detectable “greenwashing” and a check-the-mentality—burnishes the brand and helps the business align with both consumers’ and employees’ values.

Visible signals of a sustainable organization include

Commitment to achieving explicit sustainability goals at every level of the organization, with clear governance structures to ensure achievement.



A well-crafted sustainability plan that details how these goals will be achieved.



Ability to capture and analyze real data to determine insight and action.



Effective use of technology to drive improvement in business processes and production.



A sustainable supply chain, with effective focus on reducing waste.



Ecosystem of B2B partners with aligned sustainability goals.



Detailed plans for reducing power usage and waste and moving to smart alternatives.

Some executives still think of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as a cost center, but that’s changing. A sustainability strategy can reduce costs and raise profits substantially, all while lowering energy consumption and water use. For example, we’re working with Orica, a manufacturer of commercial explosives, to achieve real-time reporting of its greenhouse gas emissions. Orica understands that it has a sustainability responsibility—and that improved GHG reporting and forecasting will not only deliver significant environmental improvements, but it will also streamline their operations and drive out cost.