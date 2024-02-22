Never mind the mixed signals—electric vehicles are going strong

In the news

In recent months, multiple automakers have slowed their roll on the electric vehicle front—even as they reported record US sales in 2023.

Just recently, Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Co. and a longtime EV skeptic, said, “One billion people around the world live in areas without electricity. We also supply vehicles to these regions, so a single EV option cannot provide transportation for everyone." Toyoda’s thrust was that both EVs and fuel cell vehicles demand an infrastructure nowhere close to being built out.

EVs have suffered plenty of other body blows recently. GM, Ford and even Tesla—the latter synonymous with EVs to many people—cut back on models, investments or expectations.

Why? Toyoda’s worries about lagging infrastructure apparently ring true to many consumers, at least in the US. According to some experts, the easy sales to evangelists and gadget-heads have been made. The next hurdle is the mainstream consumer—and these are folks who need an EV that’s no more burdensome than the internal combustion cars they’ve known all their lives. A winter cold snap in much of the US, which highlighted problems some EVs have in frosty weather, did not help.

But despite a few months of rough publicity, US EV sales hit a record 1.2 million units in 2023, with electrics accounting for 7.6% of all auto sales, up from 5.9% in 2022. Those records are almost certain to be usurped again this year. Many analysts believe the ascent of the EV remains highly likely in North America, as elsewhere.