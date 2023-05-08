Payments simplification is table stakes. The rise of open finance and new stores of value is defining the future of payments. It's time for payments institutions to make their choices.

The evolution of payments can be seen as horizons - each operating in series and together, reflecting the dynamic nature of changes.

Horizon One confronts the imperative of modernization and the adoption of standards across the participant value chain.

Horizon Two launches beyond transactions and into open ecosystems, where frictionless payments and innovative partnerships redefine the payment experience.

Horizon Three encourages proactive experimentation to prepare for new stores of value such as CBDCs and NFTs, and “everywhere, anything” purchases.

Whether it’s banks, issuers, acquirers, or payment networks the options are clear: scale fast or exit, double down on efficiency, and be bold.