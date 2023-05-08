Pair volume and value to succeed across horizons
The evolution of payments can be seen as horizons - each operating in series and together, reflecting the dynamic nature of changes.
Horizon One confronts the imperative of modernization and the adoption of standards across the participant value chain.
Horizon Two launches beyond transactions and into open ecosystems, where frictionless payments and innovative partnerships redefine the payment experience.
Horizon Three encourages proactive experimentation to prepare for new stores of value such as CBDCs and NFTs, and “everywhere, anything” purchases.
Whether it’s banks, issuers, acquirers, or payment networks the options are clear: scale fast or exit, double down on efficiency, and be bold.
Next-generation networks will serve multiple means for value exchange, beyond fiat currencies.
Bridging the translation capabilities between the existing ISO 8583 and ISO 20022 standards – at each level - is crucial to smooth the transition
Long lasting success for merchant acquirers starts with a strategic view and creating a positive impact across the payments ecosystem
Discover how to engineer the payments strategy of tomorrow by putting customer centricity at the heart.
Depth of partnership ecosystem and strong recognition by clients makes us a Leader on Everest Group’s Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.
