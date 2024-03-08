Gen AI for biopharma: 5 less obvious truths

In March 2023, NVIDIA https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-unveils-large-language-models-and-generative-ai-services-to-advance-life-sciences-r-d " target="_blank">launched BioNeMo™, a cloud service that aimed to accelerate drug research and discovery through large language models and generative AI. At the time, media coverage focused on the platform’s potential—how it might rapidly identify potential drug molecules, predict their interactions in the body, and even simulate some aspects of clinical trials.

A year later, it looks like the hype around BioNeMo may, if anything, have understated its potential. In the words of David M. Reese, CTO of Amgen, an early-access customer of the service, BioNeMo has been a “hinge moment” for his company, which will soon be using the service. It will train state-of-the-art AI models on one of the world’s largest human datasets in https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/genomics-ai-amgen-superpod/ " target="_blank">a matter of days rather than months. That could mean significant improvements in time to market, particularly impacting drug discovery and phase 1 clinical trials.

Amgen’s proactive embrace of gen AI, in other words, is already bearing fruit, with the prospect of even richer harvests in coming years. For other life sciences companies that want to follow suit, they need to move quickly and think differently. As a starting point, in this post we offer five core truths that companies can embrace to create value-driven, scalable generative AI programs and turn them into a multi-year competitive advantage.

1. Every successful gen AI strategy is equal parts speed and scale.

While there is a dizzying number of exciting potential use cases for generative AI in the life sciences arena, it makes sense to focus initial investments on those that either shorten the discovery and development periods or amplify the scalability of treatments post-market.

As every pharmaceutical leader knows, the success of a new drug is a matter of speed and scale. Companies usually have between https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10242760/ " target="_blank">five and eight years to recoup the discovery and development costs of bringing that new drug to market…and funding the next one. When it comes to gen AI, an adoption strategy that puts speed and scale first is the key to realizing a competitive advantage. On the clinical front, this approach may resemble Amgen’s collaboration with NVIDIA, streamlining discovery and development phases through the application of advanced models that swiftly evaluate molecules, or facilitate in silico clinical trials.

On the commercial side, generative AI is an invaluable tool to help educate healthcare professionals, hospitals, payers, insurance companies and even patients about a treatment’s value, thus helping companies capitalize on the limited in-market growth phase. Efforts here can take the form of microbrand launches, precision targeting of HCPs, optimized contracting and pricing strategies, more personalized customer and patient engagement, and/or better field force effectiveness.

In the end, the main commercial objective should be accelerating access to therapy and care to all eligible patients. That drives better patient outcomes, which in turn drives better business outcomes.