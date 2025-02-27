Gen AI in retail: Finding opportunity amid disruption

Figure 1

Five ways gen AI is changing retail and consumer goods

1. Speeding product development

With the help of generative AI, product development has entered a new era of efficiency and creativity. Whether it’s launching a new product or reimagining an existing one, key tasks—including identifying new ingredients, developing product variations, creating labels or designing packaging—can now happen at an unprecedented pace, enabling faster innovation and reducing time-to-market.

For example, PepsiCo uses generative AI, in conjunction with other advanced technologies, to develop new flavors and shapes of Cheetos in six weeks’ time compared with the typical six- to nine-month product development lifecycle. Using this approach, product engineers can experiment with various combinations of product characteristics to precisely control for product flavor and appearance.



The company also uses generative AI to reformulate its recipes to meet changing consumer preferences. For instance, the AI can analyze consumer feedback and ingredient interactions to produce healthier snacks without compromising taste or quality.

2. Creating high-value experiences

Generative AI-enabled tools can help bridge the gap between data-driven insights and how retailers use that information to power great customer experiences.

For example, Bath & Body Works is creating a generative AI-driven tool that enables customers to describe a scent using a conversational interface and receive personalized recommendations from a catalog of 200 options. The “fragrance finder” results will also be customized based on variables such as season, location, lifestyle and preferences.

3. Optimizing supply chain operations

Gen AI is redefining how retailers manage many supply chain functions, with the goal of improving speed, agility and resiliency.

An example is demand forecasting. Traditional methods look backwards, relying on historical data and statistical models that do not account for emerging trends, real-time market shifts or external disruptions.

With the help of gen AI-enabled tools, planning teams can better predict demand by analyzing a wider array of first-party and third-party data sources, including real-time market data, social media, news articles, industry reports and weather forecasts. Equipped with natural language models, planners can also ask the AI-enabled planning system questions about demand predictions or the impact of certain factors, such as inflation rates or tariffs, and receive answers in plain language.

For example, HanesBrands launched a gen AI assistant that seamlessly integrates with a variety of messaging platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and WhatsApp to support natural language queries. The tool helps teams more quickly evaluate changes, model scenarios and make better decisions.

4. Automating procurement

Another critical, but sometimes overlooked, application of gen AI in retail relates to procurement. For example, retailers are turning to generative AI to streamline document creation within core procurement processes. AI-powered tools can produce draft contracts, agreements and other documentation, using templates, vendor profile details and other existing assets. Integrated tools, such as gen AI-enabled search features, can also help procurement teams more quickly validate details within those documents, such as supplier contacts, contract terms and payment timelines.

These tasks, which typically take hours of manual support, can now be done in minutes by AI tools, the output of which can then be reviewed by humans. This represents substantial time savings, especially for large retail organizations managing hundreds of vendors, all of which require customized documentation.

5. Redefining customer service

One of the most prominent use cases for generative AI in retail is customer service. By automating responses to routine questions and common complaints, gen AI-enabled tools can let support reps take a more supervisory role, enabling them to oversee multiple accounts and prompting them to step in only when their expertise is required. Service reps can also use gen AI-powered tools themselves to quickly review similar past cases and craft personalized responses, improving speed, accuracy and productivity.

Our latest research with Oxford Economics reveals that generative AI could assist with or fully automate the vast majority of customer service tasks. But rather than replacing people or entire teams, it will reshape the work they do.

For example, a gen AI-powered agent could be integrated with inventory and logistics systems, enabling it to provide specific and timely answers to customer questions about the status of their order. The AI agent could also recognize patterns based on system alerts, enabling it to proactively prepare communications to send to affected customers. It could also create a script that service reps could follow for callers that initiate contact.