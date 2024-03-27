Generative AI is transforming the retail industry in ways we never thought possible. With the rise of sustainability, technology revolutions, and new generations coming in, it’s important to stay ahead of the curve and avoid getting disrupted.
Customers are more powerful than ever, and they demand transparency and even co-creation of products and services, but we need to be careful not to let them take over completely. That’s why it’s essential to establish a personal emotional connection with our customers. By focusing on the 4 quadrants of empathy - see, hear, think, feel, say, and do - we can create a more advanced and personalized shopping experience for our customers.
Generative AI is at the forefront of innovation in the retail and consumer goods domain. Our leading global customers have already started tailoring the shopping experience on an individual level using this technology.
Let’s highlight some key enterprise use cases that we’ve seen customers exploring over the past few months in three categories:
Starting with the most important one: The Customer Experience Navigator:
The next category our customers have explored is the Enterprise Knowledge Navigator:
The third category is Process Optimization:
Now retailers can create real personalized shopping experiences for their customers. By analyzing customer data, the AI model can generate content that is tailored to their preferences and interests. This can help retailers build stronger relationships with their customers and increase customer loyalty.
In addition, Generative AI can provide retailers with valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. By analyzing large volumes of customer data, the AI model can identify patterns and trends that can help retailers make informed decisions about product development, marketing, and sales.
Overall, it has the potential to revolutionize the retail industry by providing retailers with the tools they need to stay competitive and provide better customer service. By embracing this technology, retailers can improve operational efficiency, increase customer loyalty, and drive sales.
Discover how Cognizant can help solve some of the retail industry’s greatest challenges. Visit our retail hub to watch our latest GenAI Use Case video presented by our Retail, DX and AI experts.