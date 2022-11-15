What is RPA in insurance?

Robotic process automation (RPA) in insurance uses bots and AI to help companies automate and, in some cases, eliminate repetitive tasks, as well as augment and extend human capabilities. RPA software bots can do much more than eliminate manual data entry. Bots can be configured and trained to handle a wide range of cognitive activities and to make decisions. For example, in the insurance industry, RPA is beginning to be used in underwriting, claims processing and analytics. Given the capability of bots to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, RPA adoption in insurance is increasing quickly.

What are the business benefits of RPA in insurance?

Robotic process automation provides many business benefits in the insurance industry, including: