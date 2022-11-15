What is risk assessment automation?

Risk assessment automation refers to the incorporation of automated processes into the insurance underwriting workflow, replacing manual tasks with automated technology, thereby improving accuracy and efficiency. Instead of combing through the extensive (and often paper-based) background materials of applicants—a manual process that can take weeks—insurance companies can automate risk assessment by first digitizing information and then using robotic process automation (RPA) and even artificial intelligence to arrive at better, faster decisions.

What are the business benefits of risk assessment automation?

Risk assessment automation provides a number of benefits: