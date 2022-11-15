What is process mapping?

Process mapping is a tool for documenting a company’s business operations, from a single process or work stream to end-to-end processes. It is a core component of an enterprise’s process improvement initiatives.

What are the business benefits of process mapping?

Process mapping provides an accurate picture of how a business process works and the steps and resources required for execution. Documenting a single process helps a business understand key steps and resources within a specific work stream. Documenting end-to-end processes provides a complete picture of an entire operating environment, including dependencies across processes and departments, so conflicts and inefficiencies can be easily resolved.