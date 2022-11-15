What is process automation?

Process automation is the act of applying robotic and intelligent automation to business processes to replace manual, mundane repetitive tasks with highly efficient and intelligent automated workflows.

What are the business benefits of process automation?

By applying process automation, a company can work faster and smarter while lowering its operating costs. It can also reposition and refocus its employees on where they’re most needed, such as higher-value work. In turn, employees can better serve customers and drive growth, while the company is better equipped to compete using new digital capabilities and talent.