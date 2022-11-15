What is operations strategy?

Operations strategy is the development of a plan to execute a company’s business and customer experience strategy. A well-defined operations strategy aligns and optimizes processes and resources for achieving desired business results.

What are the business benefits of operations strategy?

Companies with a well-defined and documented operations strategy are better equipped to work more efficiently and effectively, align their internal resources to create lean and cost-effective processes, and ultimately implement a successful business strategy. Without an operations strategy, companies struggle to achieve their business goals and deliver the experiences customers expect.