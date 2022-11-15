What is operations intelligence?

Operations intelligence is a type of business analytics that allows organizations to generate a performance and feedback loop, providing decision-makers with real-time insights and visibility into business operations findings. These insights allow decision-makers to act on the findings and immediately see the results of those actions. By monitoring business processes, operations intelligence helps companies identify inefficiencies or threats and make appropriate decisions to optimize business processes with digital intelligence.

What are the business benefits of operations intelligence?

We’ve established that operations intelligence provides real-time insights to help drive more efficient, data-fueled business decisions. Let’s look at some specific examples of operations intelligence benefits in different areas of business:

Human resources: Through identifying the correlation of events and real-time data monitoring, operations intelligence helps HR teams more accurately determine the right candidates with the right skills for the job. It also identifies employee sentiment and the chances that a high-value employee is at risk of leaving. Accounting and finance: Operations intelligence helps accounting teams execute “smart spend” strategies to optimize procurement processes as well as corporate travel plans and policies. Sales and marketing: With industry-specific dashboard capabilities and the ability to analyze trends, operations intelligence can inform sales and marketing teams on the channels that will yield the greatest impact. Industry agnostic: Across industries, operations intelligence can use its multidimensional analysis capabilities to inform businesses on logistical decisions such as whether to buy or lease a building and whether to perform a service in-house or with a partner. Uncovering obsolescence: Operations intelligence can also identify software contracts that aren’t used, identify features in new equipment that aren’t necessary and eliminate duplicate licensing, saving costs as well as virtual and physical space.

From business activity monitoring to metadata and root cause analysis, operations intelligence gives businesses key insights into their inner workings, enabling faster, more confident decision-making and maximum impact. Learn more about operations intelligence in our featured content below.