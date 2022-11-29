Skip to main content Skip to footer
Operations Intelligence
Improve processes, increase certainty

Whether improving forecast models or optimizing inventory management, operating capabilities hinge on managing and optimizing data. Cognizant Operations Intelligence brings together data, analytics and intelligence to help businesses create new value for customers, respond quickly to dynamic market conditions and run at optimal efficiency. This helps companies improve day-to-day business and technology operations—shifting them from reactive to proactive.

93% increase


in overall forecast accuracy

Our approach

Our offerings optimize decisions in today’s digital world by continuously ingesting, correlating and analyzing multiple data streams in different formats to identify patterns and trends, predict outcomes and inform business decision-makers of optimal actions to take.
Cognizant’s analytics integrates and validates data from multiple source systems to automate decisions and responses. Operations Intelligence answers critical questions about your operational process:
    • What is happening in my business today? Analyze the data that matters and deliver enterprise-wide, intelligence that reduce costs, increase margins and improve profitability. Make the best decisions based on real-time intelligence.
    • Why is it happening? Identify what is driving customer decisions and how to create a bigger impact. Gain a clear view of all operations.
    • What will happen next? Use predictive analytics to improve demand visibility and forecast accuracy. End-to-end supply chain accuracy has never been more important.
    • What to do about it? Prescribe actions that guide the buyer, marketer and seller to boost prices, profits and productivity.

