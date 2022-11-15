What is marketing technology?
Marketing technology, or martech, is the area of customer relationship management (CRM) that focuses on the digital tools that help organizations manage marketing operations, processes and activities. Martech can help achieve multiple objectives, including finding and nurturing customers, personalizing customer interactions and measuring campaign effectiveness.
Typical tools in a martech software “stack” may include programmatic ad platforms, marketing automation software, content management systems (CMSs), web analytics and digital customer experience platforms.
What are the business benefits of marketing technology?
Among the many business advantages of deploying martech are:
- Democratization. Marketing technology allows small or regional businesses to expand their reach to larger markets and compete nationally—and even internationally.
- Identifying consumer trends. When big data combines with artificial intelligence (AI), marketers can more easily pinpoint and act upon consumer trends.
- Better networking. Social media technologies make networking not only a powerful tool to grow business connections but also a more subtle marketing tactic than traditional, direct approaches.
- More efficient advertising. Deploying website consumer tracking technologies enables organizations to send hyperpersonalized content and offers to consumers, making for much more efficient advertising campaigns.
- Easier measurement. Using key metrics, online marketing campaigns can be easily recorded and measured, so marketing leaders can use that data to make more informed decisions.