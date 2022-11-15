What is marketing technology?

Marketing technology, or martech, is the area of customer relationship management (CRM) that focuses on the digital tools that help organizations manage marketing operations, processes and activities. Martech can help achieve multiple objectives, including finding and nurturing customers, personalizing customer interactions and measuring campaign effectiveness.

Typical tools in a martech software “stack” may include programmatic ad platforms, marketing automation software, content management systems (CMSs), web analytics and digital customer experience platforms.

What are the business benefits of marketing technology?

Among the many business advantages of deploying martech are: