What is an Internet of Things platform?

An Internet of Things (IoT) platform is the infrastructure and applications needed to gather, store, analyze and deliver intelligence from data generated by internet-connected devices. This unified platform, often hosted on a public cloud, centralizes data collection and enables easy exchange of information across applications.

What are the business benefits of an IoT platform?

An IoT platform reduces the time to value for IoT solutions by eliminating the need for a business to choose, implement, integrate and support its own IoT platform. By leveraging a proven cloud-based IoT infrastructure, organizations can focus on creating applications and analytics that create new markets and lasting competitive advantage.