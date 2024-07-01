Why Our Maturity Model Matters

Innovation must be integrated into the core of a business and its ecosystem. The Product Innovation Maturity Model offers a systematic, strategic approach to innovation, fostering a culture where creative thinking and risk-taking are daily practices. This model helps organizations stay ahead in an ever-evolving global market.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Limited Innovation Awareness: Innovation should be a continuous process, not a one-off project. Resource Scarcity: Resources should be allocated strategically, not reactively. Ineffective Collaboration: External partnerships are crucial for fresh ideas and faster innovation. Ignoring Ethical and Sustainability Factors: Integrating environmental and social responsibilities is essential for long-term viability.

Pillars of the Maturity Assessment

The model is built on 13 foundational pillars:

Leadership and Strategy: Strategic leadership aligns organizational objectives with innovation goals. Talent and Culture: Investing in a workforce that fosters creative thinking and risk-taking. Process and Methodology: Structured innovation processes backed by methodologies like Lean and Agile. Performance Measurement: Introducing KPIs that go beyond financial metrics to measure and reward innovation. Change Management and Continuous Improvement: Systematic change management and adaptation. Culture of Innovation: Promoting creative thinking and celebrating innovative contributions. Resource Allocation and Portfolio Management: Strategic resource allocation balancing existing projects and new opportunities. Ecosystem Engagement and Collaboration: Collaborating with external stakeholders for fresh ideas and opportunities. Sustainability and Ethical Considerations: Emphasizing sustainability and ethical factors in innovation processes. Global Market and Adaptation: Adapting products and services to meet diverse global market needs. Innovation Projects Management: Employing structured approaches and methodologies for effective project management. Risk Assessment and Mitigation: Identifying and mitigating potential risks in the innovation process. Intellectual Property Management: Protecting and leveraging intellectual property generated through innovation.

Benefits of the Model

Adopting the Cognizant Product Innovation Maturity Model offers several benefits:

Enhanced Innovation Capabilities: Fostering a culture of innovation to tackle complex challenges creatively.

Conclusion

Cognizant’s consulting-led approach unlocks the potential value of innovation. The roadmap outlines objectives, priorities, and timelines for engagement, extending beyond implementation to continuous assessments and improvements. With this Product Innovation Maturity Model you’ll lead an organization that is equipped with integrated solutions, strategic consulting, technology-agnostic tools, and advanced analytics to ensure innovation remains at the core of your organization.

