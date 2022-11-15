What is hybrid cloud?

Hybrid cloud is a computing environment that uses a combination of on-premise, private cloud, and public cloud services to house an organization’s data and applications.

Companies undergoing digital transformation are shifting the way they deploy infrastructure and applications to a hybrid cloud-based approach that both affords the company better agility and more effectively supports business priorities around the customer experience and competitive advantage.

What are the business benefits of hybrid cloud?

The primary business benefit of a hybrid cloud is the business agility it provides, enabling an enterprise to adapt and change directions quickly by moving data and applications among on-premise, private and public cloud as required. It also enables seamless, secure orchestration and integration of workloads across multiple cloud landing zones.

A hybrid cloud-based approach can play a critical role in helping organizations transition legacy applications, modernize core platforms and create an agile IT backbone that’s capable of supporting future workflows and processes.

What are some obstacles to implementing an effective hybrid cloud strategy?

Here are some key factors that hold back organizations from fully realizing the potential of their hybrid-cloud initiatives: