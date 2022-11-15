What is enterprise platform services?

Enterprise platform services (EPS) refers to business applications that help an organization integrate digital customer experiences (CX), attract and retain world-class workforces, engage partner ecosystems, and run operations and financial organizations more efficiently. Enterprise applications are at the core of an organization’s IT structure.

What are the business benefits of enterprise platform services?

EPS can help an enterprise digitally transform multiple front- and back-office business processes, including customer experience (CX), customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), supply chain management (SCM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance and more. In so doing, EPS can help an organization to better share information, simplify IT processes, automate workflow and improve IT flexibility.