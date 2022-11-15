What is edge computing?

Edge computing is a term that refers to placing computing resources close to where data is generated, accelerating analysis of that data and enabling a business to act on insights faster. Edge devices provide access to the corporate network from external networks, and may perform real-time data analysis protocol translation to ease data sharing with other systems.

What are the business benefits of edge computing?

By analyzing data closer to its source (rather than sending it to the cloud for processing), edge computing speeds response time and reduces data transmission costs. This rapid response is essential for time-sensitive applications such as guiding driverless cars, managing field equipment or manipulating a robotic surgical arm. Edge analytics can also help meet legal requirements that organizations store data within the same jurisdiction in which it is generated.