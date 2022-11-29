Edge Services

Your 24x7 IoT nerve center

Cognizant’s Edge Operate offering provides integrated monitoring, management and maintenance services for your IoT solution. Our IoT Nerve Center provides a comprehensive framework to deliver 24x7 run services for your edge-to-core IoT solution, including monitoring, management and automation across connectivity, applications, and IoT platforms, devices and infrastructure.

Cognizant’s IoT Nerve Center core services include:

Critical failure detection

Availability management

Monitoring and diagnostics of edge-to-core systems

Near-real-time alerts for unfavorable system behavior

Field services, third-party spares and warranty management

Optimized performance of connected products

Automated configuration management, security patch management/firmware updates

Predictive analytics and automation to reduce critical system failures

Single dashboard and trend reports around managed services

Through Cognizant’s IoT Nerve Center services, we can also drive augmented services around specific vertical use cases suitable to your environment and needs—so you can focus on running your core business while we run your IoT program.