What is data hygiene?
Data hygiene refers to the process of ensuring the “cleanliness” of data in a database by checking records for accuracy and removing errors. These errors can range from misspellings and improper punctuation to duplicate records, outdated/incomplete data and improper parsing of record fields from different systems.
What are the business benefits of data hygiene?
Among the multiple benefits of maintaining a clean database are:
- Improved decision-making. “Cleansing” data for accuracy and quality helps yield accurate analytics that contribute to better, more informed, more confident business decisions.
- Better customer experience. A clean database helps ensure that the right message goes to the right audience at the right time, which can optimize revenue and improve brand perception.
- Increased productivity. Clean data removes perishable information, providing data users with accurate information to operate and form a better understanding of business users and clients.
- Brand protection. By avoiding communication to irrelevant recipients, good data hygiene can help maintain the integrity of a brand and its reputation.