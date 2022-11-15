What is a data ecosystem?

A data ecosystem refers to a combination of enterprise infrastructure and applications that is utilized to aggregate and analyze information. It enables organizations to better understand their customers and craft superior marketing, pricing and operations strategies.

A modern big data ecosystem, sometimes referred to as a “technology stack,” contains three fundamental elements: a responsive data architecture, delivery at scale and AI-driven intelligent data management.

What are the business benefits of a modern data ecosystem?

A cloud-first, AI-driven modern data ecosystem enables an organization to generate maximum business value from its unique data assets. Among the specific business benefits of data ecosystems are: