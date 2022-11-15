What is a connected factory?

A connected factory is one that uses sensors and inexpensive cloud-based storage and analytics to analyze historical and real-time data from manufacturing devices and processes. This provides timely, detailed intelligence into the productivity, efficiency and yields of facilities, ranging from inventory levels to the status of production machines to yield levels at manufacturing facilities.

What are the business benefits of a connected factory?

Intelligence from connected factories helps managers more efficiently shift production among machines or facilities, order raw materials and prioritize production runs for double-digit improvements in cost, efficiency, yields and agility. Connected factories also enable “digital twins” of products and processes, to increase quality and efficiency and monetize data about how products are performing and how customers use them.