What is a digital twin?

A digital twin is a virtual replica of a component, system or process, created by data to understand, predict and optimize performance in the real world. A digital twin can also use real-time data streamed from a product to describe its behavior or performance.

What are the business benefits of a digital twin?

A digital twin can reduce development costs and time to market by eliminating the need for physical prototypes. It can give engineers early warning of product failures to prevent unplanned downtime and improve product performance. When combined with operational data from customers and partners such as maintenance organizations, it helps all members of the value chain to better manage products and assets such as industrial machinery.