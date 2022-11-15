What is cold chain monitoring?

Cold chain monitoring refers to using internet of things (IoT) technology to continually monitor temperature-sensitive products being transported in a “cold chain”—that is, a supply chain of perishable and/or temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, food and beverages. Without proper monitoring, suboptimal conditions during transport and storage can damage the quality of these products. This can put people’s health and safety at risk and potentially damage a company’s brand, customer loyalty and bottom line.

What are the business benefits of cold chain monitoring?

Effective cold chain monitoring, leveraging an advanced IoT technology solution, offers multiple benefits. It helps enterprises and their transportation partners access and monitor real-time data to: