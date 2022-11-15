What is cold chain monitoring?
Cold chain monitoring refers to using internet of things (IoT) technology to continually monitor temperature-sensitive products being transported in a “cold chain”—that is, a supply chain of perishable and/or temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, food and beverages. Without proper monitoring, suboptimal conditions during transport and storage can damage the quality of these products. This can put people’s health and safety at risk and potentially damage a company’s brand, customer loyalty and bottom line.
What are the business benefits of cold chain monitoring?
Effective cold chain monitoring, leveraging an advanced IoT technology solution, offers multiple benefits. It helps enterprises and their transportation partners access and monitor real-time data to:
- Quickly detect product temperature problems and minimize damage by troubleshooting or rerouting payloads to refrigerated warehouses or dispatching crews to repair malfunctioning equipment.
- Keep track of all cold chain products from a single technology platform, receive alerts when temperatures breach optimal settings and take corrective action before product spoils.
- Improve predictive maintenance, compliance, remote monitoring, fleet management, and predictive quality and usage analysis by integrating sensor data with supply chain management, regulatory reporting and other platforms.