What is cloud infrastructure?

Cloud infrastructure refers to the back-end stack of hardware and software components—such as server hardware, storage, networking gear and virtualization software—that forms the underlying layer for the cloud deployment models infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), containers as a service (CaaS) and software as a service (SaaS).

What are the business benefits of cloud infrastructure?

Among the most significant business benefits of cloud infrastructure are:

Flexibility and scalability. Cloud infrastructure offers a high level of flexibility and unlimited storage space, so businesses can instantly scale up or down to meet demand.

Cloud infrastructure offers a high level of flexibility and unlimited storage space, so businesses can instantly scale up or down to meet demand. Business continuity. Data stored in the cloud is mirrored across another server/location, so if one fails, data is instantly backed up.

Data stored in the cloud is mirrored across another server/location, so if one fails, data is instantly backed up. Cost efficiency. Pay-per-use, consumption-based models let businesses use only as much space as needed, with real visibility and cost controls.

Pay-per-use, consumption-based models let businesses use only as much space as needed, with real visibility and cost controls. Improved collaboration. Cloud infrastructure enables groups and communities in different locations to work together and access the same files, significantly enhancing collaboration.

Cloud infrastructure enables groups and communities in different locations to work together and access the same files, significantly enhancing collaboration. Automatic software updates. Many cloud service providers offer regular maintenance, security updates and around-the-clock services.

Many cloud service providers offer regular maintenance, security updates and around-the-clock services. Enhanced mobility. With cloud infrastructure, employees can gain access to data and applications from anywhere, any time and with any device.

With cloud infrastructure, employees can gain access to data and applications from anywhere, any time and with any device. Automation-enabled agility. Cloud infrastructure services are designed to be heavily automated and self-provisioning, so end users can quickly scale up and down without manual intervention.

Cloud infrastructure services are designed to be heavily automated and self-provisioning, so end users can quickly scale up and down without manual intervention. Improved UX. Cloud infrastructure increases service levels, reduces service outages and improves the customer experience.

What activities are typically included in developing a cloud infrastructure?

Cloud strategy development. Defining your vision and developing a comprehensive roadmap to realize the optimal cloud deployment for your opportunities and challenges.

Defining your vision and developing a comprehensive roadmap to realize the optimal cloud deployment for your opportunities and challenges. Cloud migration. Making a smooth, seamless transition to cloud-based solutions, accelerating business transformation through a preferred cloud model. Leveraging proven methodologies, migration frameworks, blueprints and partners to facilitate a rapid, low-risk and minimally disruptive cloud migration.

Making a smooth, seamless transition to cloud-based solutions, accelerating business transformation through a preferred cloud model. Leveraging proven methodologies, migration frameworks, blueprints and partners to facilitate a rapid, low-risk and minimally disruptive cloud migration. Cloud management and operation. Utilizing one or more as-a-service options to ensure the cloud experience remains optimal and aligned with your clinical and business objectives. Ensuring that applications and platform services remain in an optimal state and that you continue to have all the cloud resources you need without paying for any you don’t.

What objectives can be achieved with a successful cloud infrastructure?