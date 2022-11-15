Cloud data platform solutions

What is a cloud data platform?

A cloud data platform facilitates the migration of an organization’s data ecosystem and enterprise data to the cloud and away from traditional on-premises data centers or warehouses. For some organizations, cloud data solutions can take the form of multi-cloud environments.

What are the business benefits of a cloud data platform?

Benefits of a cloud data platform include its ability to:

Rapidly ingest structured and unstructured data to empower analytics.

Scale quickly and easily as data and analytics needs evolve.

Facilitate creation of a data lake to democratize data and share it anywhere and anytime, among both onsite and remote users. Leverage this data rich information into meaningful actionable insights.

Simplify IT operating environments and reduce costly licenses and maintenance that eat up IT budgets.

Move from a capital expense (capex) to an operating expense (opex); you pay only for the services you use, making it less costly and more flexible than an on-premises data center.

Enable businesses to reexamine data processes and data privacy methodologies.

Virtually eliminate equipment downtime due to maintenance, damage or theft.

How does a cloud data platform make data more valuable?

Data is everywhere. AI is the future. But to realize the value of AI and stay competitive, an organization must turn data into meaningful insights. A cloud data platform accelerates the journey to implementing a robust data foundation, enabling businesses to source, structure and analyze the data that matters and deliver enterprise-wide intelligence in less time and less cost than traditional methods.

How do cloud data solutions enhance business insights?

A cloud data platform increases the scope and applicability of business insights by integrating structured and unstructured data and making data models easily shareable across departments and divisions, thus breaking down internal silos. It renders all data—structured and unstructured—into a simplified ecosystem with unified accessibility and governance, enabling analytics to be performed more quickly and cost-effectively.

The platform increases opportunities for internal teams to collaborate and achieve economies of scale. It empowers stakeholders by using role and security-based permissions for data scientists, business users, data stewards, developers and administrators to let them parse data, manage its use, and experiment with a full spectrum of analytics use-cases.

The advantages of a single platform can accelerate efficiencies in performing technical due diligence, promoting user adoption and collaboration, and managing infrastructure.

What is the relationship between a cloud data platform, analytics and AI?