What is automated machine learning?

Automated machine learning (AutoML) is the process of solving real-world challenges by automating AI-based machine learning—which uses statistical techniques or algorithms to enable a computer to become better at what it does. AutoML runs the entire machine learning gamut end to end, from raw dataset to deployable machine learning model.

AutoML software automates multiple machine learning functions, including discovering patterns and structures, finding unusual data points, predicting values and categories, and solving a variety of problems.

What are the business benefits of automated machine learning?

Among the multiple business benefits of AutoML are: