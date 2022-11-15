Applied artificial intelligence

What is applied AI?

Applied AI is the branch of artificial intelligence that brings it out of the lab and into the real world, enabling computers and computer-controlled robots to execute real tasks. Applied AI enhances software applications and puts advanced machine learning to use, providing high levels of accuracy and adaptation over time. Applied AI is contextualizing business models and industry processes, as well as improving the way we interact with everything around us.

What are the business benefits of applied AI?

From boosts in availability and accuracy to cost savings and accurate decision-making, applied AI puts businesses of all kinds at an advantage in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Here are some applied AI business benefits: