What is application transformation?

Application transformation is the process of modernizing dated applications to meet current demands, by bringing business-critical legacy applications to modern infrastructures and technology utilization.

What are the business benefits of application transformation?

Application transformation enables business-critical applications to stay relevant and aligned with modern user expectations—typically by leveraging technologies such as cloud and big data, as well as principles of DevOps and agile development. By evolving from “legacy applications” to “always improving applications,” businesses can maintain their competitive edge, accelerate improvements, and remain flexible as systems change.