What is application refactoring?
Application refactoring is the process of altering an application’s source code without changing its external behavior, in order to improve some of the code’s nonfunctional properties, such as readability, complexity, maintainability and extensibility.
What are the business benefits of application refactoring?
With application refactoring, businesses can:
- Reduce code complexity which leads to improved time to market
- Reduce maintenance costs and time
- Add new functionality easily.