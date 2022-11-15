What is application management?

Application management is the process of streamlining an organization’s portfolio of applications in an effort to increase utilization and efficiency, improve business performance, and enhance the customer experience.

What are the business benefits of application management?

Application management enables an organization to accelerate innovation and business value, as well as improve its resiliency and performance. In turn, this enables a business to minimize costs, improve predictability, maximize business outcomes, and create a positive end user experience.