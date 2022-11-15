What is AI marketing?

Artificial intelligence (AI) marketing is the process of leveraging AI methods and tools such as data models, algorithms and machine learning to produce customer insights that marketers can use to optimize spending, customize content and personalize the customer journey. Examples of AI marketing solutions include chatbots, image recognition, personal assistants (such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and Apple's Siri) recommendation engines, targeted advertising based on your search and dynamic pricing on ecommerce sites.

What are the business benefits of AI marketing?

AI marketing is already being used today to boost the performance and ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It can also yield these business benefits:

Make advertising smarter. AI helps elevate account-based marketing solutions by using big data to promote insightful analysis and create smarter online ads. AI can also process your data and look at your results to drive targeted advertising.

AI and big data solutions can analyze consumers’ digital search patterns and help pinpoint key areas on which to focus marketing strategies Personalize content. By combining big data, machine learning and AI, marketers can refine analytics to understand customers on an individual level, and personalize content accordingly. Hyper-personalization is the latest trend with a focus on the customer’s preferences by combining digital and non-digital channels.

How is AI used in marketing?

AI is used in marketing to provide actionable recommendations for managing relationships. By integrating multiple data sources and systems, AI can generate a profile for each consumer, so that decision-makers can understand what drives their customers’ choices and guide them to their next best action.

How is AI used in digital marketing?

In an organization’s digital marketing initiatives, AI can help:

Increase retention and loyalty

Excite and delight customers with relevant, personalized offers and services

Capture higher ROI through effective targeting

Reduce handling time

Improve productivity

Enhance self-service capabilities

How does AI contribute to personalization in marketing campaigns?

Organizations need to treat each customer as an individual. That requires hyper-personalization, which means more than greeting customers by name. It means:

Making an offer depending on each customer’s personal profile

Meeting each customer’s needs based not just on past purchases but on real-time information

Providing a seamless, customized experiences across every channel, every time

A sophisticated customer analytics ecosystem can help you deliver superior customer experiences across all marketing channels.