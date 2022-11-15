What is agile project management?
Agile project management principles utilize short development cycles that continuously move the product or service development process forward. By breaking large projects into smaller tasks, teams can be working in parallel to meet objectives. Team members are able to respond quickly, efficiently and effectively to emerging issues without jeopardizing the entire project.
What are the business benefits of agile project management?
The business benefits are increased flexibility, productivity and transparency. Examples of this include:
- Project control. Sprint meetings, transparency and use of Jira give all stakeholders visibility into each step of the project.
- Risk reduction. Agile project management dramatically minimizes the odds of missed objectives, since the team has a working product from the start of the process.
- Quick ROI. This iterative process delivers features incrementally. As a result, ROI is realized early in development.
- Higher product quality. Testing is integrated, with checkups at regular intervals to ensure the deliverable is working. This allows the product team to make any necessary changes during the development process.
- Customer involvement. Stakeholders are kept involved and engaged throughout the product development process, speeding time to market.