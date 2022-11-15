What is DevOps?

DevOps is a set of practices designed to automate the processes between software development (Dev) and information technology operations (Ops), in order to build, test and release software faster and more reliably. DevOps teams use microservices—collections of modular single-function components—to break a large project into building blocks that are independent of each other, reducing single points of failure and overall project risk.

What are the business benefits of DevOps?

DevOps can deliver higher-quality, more reliable software at a faster pace, resulting in accelerated time to market, improved experience for customers, and increased revenue opportunities for an organization. Through enhanced collaboration and communication, DevOps speeds up the development and delivery processes, while delivering features, fixes and updates. DevOps tools bridge the communications gap between developer teams and IT operations, to quickly deliver tools that best match the needs of both the customer and the business.