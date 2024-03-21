Our approach

Cognizant was chosen due to our extensive experience in SAP data and analytics as well as a lengthy history with the client on data consolidation and migration projects. To achieve efficiency and maintain competitiveness, our client required a new strategy for material extension and management procedures. Cognizant developed an automated SKU setup procedure and a product portfolio decision-making tool to guarantee expedited material production and extension, and smooth inventory management. The system also leverages an intuitive user interface and offers flexibility in implementing business rules locally, regionally or worldwide under different material groups.