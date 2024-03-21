The challenge
Our client, a global manufacturing company, encountered issues across SKU management processes in its transportation and electronics business group, resulting in inefficiencies and inconsistent data. Setup workflows took two to twelve weeks, resulting in a loss of competitive advantage, and automated premature SKU deactivation jeopardized sales. The material setup process made no distinction between new and similar materials, costing time, and a lack of consolidated data repositories complicated data tracking. On top of these issues, limited data insights hindered effective decision making.