The challenge

A leading global tool manufacturing company with multiple lines of business and more than 100 factories worldwide lacked visibility into production metrics, such as overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). With machines varying in age and complexity, and two fundamentally different types of facilities, few assets were instrumented with sensors that provided data analytics to management.

Our client knew it had a greenfield opportunity to transition cleanly to digital. Its objective was to create significant value—in the hundreds of millions—in the next five years as it moves from a focus on efficiency improvements to an Industry 4.0 platform that promotes connectivity and digital visualization.