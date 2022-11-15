What is Industry 4.0?

Industry 4.0 is the combination of data from people, products and devices that gives manufacturers more comprehensive, accurate and real-time intelligence into their production processes, customers and markets. It connects everything from supply chain to engineering, ERP, MES and workflow systems to physical systems to create autonomous, agile and efficient manufacturing processes and operations.

What are the business benefits of Industry 4.0?

Industry 4.0 can increase manufacturing productivity, cut downtime, speed products to market and improve quality. Its intelligence can help manufacturers anticipate and meet customer needs and develop customized, connected products that grow revenue as well as new data-driven business models. Eliminating data silos lets plant managers, engineers and management work together to enhance customer satisfaction, optimize supply chains and improve revenue streams.