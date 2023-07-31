Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

A North America-based premier transportation and logistics provider intended to migrate to a highly reliable and cost-effective B2B exchange platform that could be integrated with existing and new business partners, as well as a range of existing on-premises applications. Requirements for the migration included a high availability platform uptime of >99.9% and business transactions that totaled >250 million per year. Initially, the company was engaged with a major vendor for B2B services to integrate its business partners to allow the exchange of EDI documents. The services, however, did not meet expectations since there were frequent platform downtimes, slow responses to change requests and unpredictable costs.

Our approach

Cognizant met with stakeholders to understand the vision and to grasp all systems and processes. We identified gaps in existing service that resulted in missing load tenders from partners. The Cognizant Integration Process Management (IPM) team began by setting up the B2B exchange platform using the secure Cognizant Cloud Integration Brokerage (CCIB) framework. The CCIB framework is an open architecture platform that can be used in conjunction with a variety of cloud and software service providers in many different environments. In this case, we worked with Cleo software and hosted the solution on Azure cloud. The setup included servers, databases, storage and networks. The Cognizant Hybrid Smart Operations (HSO) team built end-to-end integrations and monitoring capabilities optimized for common business processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay and load tenders, and to handle platform-related incidents using an automated alerting mechanism. In addition, the implementation team and our client’s business team collaborated on grouping the 800+ trading partners scoped for cloud migration and prepared readiness trackers to ensure a successful transition to CCIB.

All the requirements outlined for the new platform were successfully implemented. The implementation reduces processing latency for critical EDI transactions using real-time processing of business-critical data. Because the application cluster resides on multiple availability zones within a region, downtime is minimized .. This  meets the high availability criteria set by the client and results in minimal revenue loss. A new capacity-based unit of work pricing model, which calculates by file instead of transaction, ensures optimal work at a fixed cost. Our team handled support via one-to-one contact with the provider—a process preferred over the previous vendor’s ticket-based resolution approach.

20-30% 

improvement in the onboarding SLA, resulting in faster partner onboarding

99.9%

high platform availability

Shortened

issue resolution time from days to minutes/hours 