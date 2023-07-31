Our approach

Cognizant met with stakeholders to understand the vision and to grasp all systems and processes. We identified gaps in existing service that resulted in missing load tenders from partners. The Cognizant Integration Process Management (IPM) team began by setting up the B2B exchange platform using the secure Cognizant Cloud Integration Brokerage (CCIB) framework. The CCIB framework is an open architecture platform that can be used in conjunction with a variety of cloud and software service providers in many different environments. In this case, we worked with Cleo software and hosted the solution on Azure cloud. The setup included servers, databases, storage and networks. The Cognizant Hybrid Smart Operations (HSO) team built end-to-end integrations and monitoring capabilities optimized for common business processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay and load tenders, and to handle platform-related incidents using an automated alerting mechanism. In addition, the implementation team and our client’s business team collaborated on grouping the 800+ trading partners scoped for cloud migration and prepared readiness trackers to ensure a successful transition to CCIB.