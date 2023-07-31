The challenge
A North America-based premier transportation and logistics provider intended to migrate to a highly reliable and cost-effective B2B exchange platform that could be integrated with existing and new business partners, as well as a range of existing on-premises applications. Requirements for the migration included a high availability platform uptime of >99.9% and business transactions that totaled >250 million per year. Initially, the company was engaged with a major vendor for B2B services to integrate its business partners to allow the exchange of EDI documents. The services, however, did not meet expectations since there were frequent platform downtimes, slow responses to change requests and unpredictable costs.