The challenge
Our client, a non-profit community-focused health plan is committed to improving the health of its more than 400,000 members by helping them access affordable, high-quality healthcare. Core system performance and data management are critical to these goals. The client wanted to improve batch production stability, deploy upcoming cloud-enabled technologies via our roadmap and create a foundation for modern member-facing services. Transitioning to a digitally adept modern infrastructure would position the health plan to meet these goals and improve its business continuity and disaster recovery plans.