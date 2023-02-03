Our approach

We partnered with our health plan client to migrate its Facets® core platform, various apps and in-house custom code from our on-premises data center to a Microsoft® Azure public cloud managed by Cognizant Hosting. As a first step, a successful Sybase-to-SQL Server database migration positioned the plan to immediately execute the cloud migration, which was completed in six months.

The health plan is now taking advantage of cloud-optimized versions of Facets and NetworX Pricer® and their capabilities to launch infrastructure modernization initiatives, including federated user authentication or single sign-on. This feature greatly improves associates’ productivity by avoiding help desk calls to reset usernames and passwords. It also improves security, because user access to Facets is automatically removed whenever our client removes users from its corporate identity and access management system. In addition, because setting up non-production environments is easy and cost-effective, there is greater freedom to efficiently design and test new features and services.