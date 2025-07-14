Fortune 500 insurance company enhances investor relations with gen AI

Gen AI-powered autonomous agent—a step in the right direction



We developed a generative AI-powered autonomous agent based on the Reason and Act (ReAct) framework to automate financial analysis and report creation. This agent was deployed in an AWS environment using Agent Calls orchestrated through Lambda. Unlike conventional AI and RPA tools, the agent operated systematically, unsupervised and with a self-improving approach to handle end-to-end task execution. It utilized a reflection module for self-correction and to enhance output quality. The solution leveraged standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided by client SMEs to ensure the output met the client’s expectations.