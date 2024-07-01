Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

Creating a new brand promotion website within the Mars current technology landscape would be challenging. Mars needed a smart, innovative execution to ensure scalability and speed, with attention to compliance and accessibility from the ground up. Cognizant was engaged to help Mars meet the challenge.

The digital transformation focused on solving three key challenges: intertwining Mars digital and content ecosystems; enforcing data security, compliance and regulation standards; and ensuring that none of Mars’ world-class brands were underutilized.

Our approach

Cognizant began by deploying a next-generation modular web platform to simplify the build, deployment and maintenance of Mars Brands’ digital properties at scale and develop over 60 new capabilities to help ensure brand sites could launch on schedule and meet the rigorous Mars standard. Cognizant also helped create the Mars Experiences Platform to deliver best-in-class experiences globally with centralized capabilities that could evolve over time and provide security for the brand.

In collaboration with Mars stakeholders, Cognizant used an agile development methodology to develop and maintain the platform, which consists of an interconnected toolkit of components, a wide spectrum of templates, third-party integrations and a robust back-end system deployed in the Cloud Native Acquia Cloud Site Factory. Every element of the platform was purpose-built to fast-track the deployment of Mars brand websites.

New ‘experiences’ delivered with powerful visual design

The new platform enables Mars Brand agencies to use diverse templates to craft captivating stories, persuasive narratives and unique product offerings and campaigns that truly embody the Mars brand. To maintain momentum, once the lead brand site was in place within the Mars Experiences Platform, Cognizant cloned it, translated content, refined product offerings and quickly rolled out regional sites with minimal effort that not only significantly cut costs but accelerated the launch of numerous websites, with many Mars brands already reaping the benefits of the platform.

Mars and Cognizant won the Acquia Engage award as industry recognition for the achievements in standardization, simplification, intelligent and innovative engineering, scalability and speed of the Mars Experiences Platform.

65+

Mars brands enabled

200+

brand sites launched within 18 months

40%

reduction in overall TCO

300%

increase in customer reach

50+

countries enabled for global operations