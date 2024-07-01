The challenge

Creating a new brand promotion website within the Mars current technology landscape would be challenging. Mars needed a smart, innovative execution to ensure scalability and speed, with attention to compliance and accessibility from the ground up. Cognizant was engaged to help Mars meet the challenge.

The digital transformation focused on solving three key challenges: intertwining Mars digital and content ecosystems; enforcing data security, compliance and regulation standards; and ensuring that none of Mars’ world-class brands were underutilized.