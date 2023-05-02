Skip to main content Skip to footer
Does your career path lead back to Cognizant?

With new leadership and a new brand, Cognizant is welcoming back alumni with meaningful work and career-building opportunities. Perhaps it’s time to join us in the work we do—helping engineer modern businesses to improve everyday lives.
Get the inside track on how Cognizant clients are discovering new ways of operating so they can anticipate and act, as if on intuition.
Alumni ecosystem

Cognizant offers associates innovative work using the latest technologies and engaging career paths that help clients modernize their business for the future.

Alumni platform—coming soon

We’re expanding our Alumni offerings soon to include alumni testimonials, a social network with events and referral options, leadership development videos and more.

Relaunch your career

Transition back into the workforce through our Returnship Program, a 12-week paid experience for talented technology professionals who qualify.

Recent insights

A pragmatist’s guide to the metaverse

In this Cognizant-commissioned Economist Impact research, we define what it takes to be future-ready—and how modern businesses are staying prepared for whatever happens next.

Cognizant appoints Ravi Kumar S as Chief Executive Officer

As the former President of Infosys, Ravi brings 20+ years of experience in consulting, process and technology transformation to the CEO role at Cognizant.

Businesses must address ESG sentiment and activity gaps

In this Economist Impact research, commissioned by Cognizant, senior leaders see the link between environmental/social responsibility and being future-ready. Read why it’s time to act.

Get employment documents after your last day

Always Cognizant is a one-stop shop for alumni to complete their clearance process and download financial and employment documents such as experience letters, promotion letters and pay revision letters. Alumni can access the Always Cognizant app for three years after their last working day.

To login or activate your access to Always Cognizant, search for an email from humanresources@cognizant.com. If you have questions, our Always Cognizant team will be happy to answer them.