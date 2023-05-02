Get employment documents after your last day

Always Cognizant is a one-stop shop for alumni to complete their clearance process and download financial and employment documents such as experience letters, promotion letters and pay revision letters. Alumni can access the Always Cognizant app for three years after their last working day.

To login or activate your access to Always Cognizant, search for an email from humanresources@cognizant.com. If you have questions, our Always Cognizant team will be happy to answer them.