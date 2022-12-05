Our Project Outreach volunteers have logged over 1.75 million volunteer hours supporting learning, mentoring, career counseling and talent development activities since the program began in 2007. In 2016 over 41,350 Cognizant associates dedicated 496,322 hours to Outreach activities in 20 countries, including the following programs:

1004

Our 1004 program has an ambitious goal: help 100 schools in India achieve a 100% pass rate, 100% graduation rate and 100% employability for graduates. In Kadapakkam, a village 120km from Chennai, volunteer teachers helped a local school reach a 100% pass rate in Computer Science and 98% pass rate in English in Class 12 board exams. The Fisheries school in Thevara, near Kochi, has earned an overall 100% pass rate for the last two consecutive years.

Be a teacher

Be a Teacher encourages Cognizant associates to volunteer to teach English, math and science in local schools and help with extra-curricular activities. On average, 93 classroom teaching sessions are held every week across India, benefiting a significant number of students.

Virtual volunteering

Through Classes on Cloud, Cognizant volunteers interact with children in remote areas via Skype or other online channels. For example, two Outreach volunteers in Chennai “virtually travel” over 500km to teach English and computer science to students in Sundarapandiam village, Virudhunagar.

Project 100 schools

The devastating floods in Chennai in 2015 heavily damaged many government schools in the city. Cognizant has committed to support the rebuilding efforts of 100 schools that suffered major damage in the floods in the Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts. In 2016 infrastructure renovation was completed in 37 schools; ultimately, 50,000 children will have access to renewed school facilities.

Outreach scholarships

Primarily through associate contributions, we provide scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds who otherwise might not be able to continue their post-high school education. In 2016 over 15,673 associates contributed more than $29,000 each month toward the Outreach Scholarship program. Thus far, the initiative has helped 1,100 students—of whom over 90% are first-generation graduates and 72% are girls—pursue higher education.

TalHunt

Outreach volunteers support TalHunt, an inter-school cultural competition in which children compete to showcase their talents—and can “win” projects to improve their schools’ facilities. In 2016 39,000 students from over 190 institutions in 11 cities were involved in TalHunt competitions. Over the past nine years some 200,000 children have participated in TalHunt, encouraged by some 18,000 Cognizant volunteers.