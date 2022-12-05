LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

More than 70 years ago, thirteen women came together around a shared vision to elevate and celebrate female golfers. Today, the LPGA Founders Cup stands as one of the sport’s most celebrated events.

With our LPGA partnership, we’re helping carry this tradition forward for future generations of female athletes. We’re also investing in people and programs that create new opportunities for women in sports, much in the same way we invest in the future of women in technology—and we’re proud to partner with an organization that shares those values.