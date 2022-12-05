Skip to main content Skip to footer
LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
More than 70 years ago, thirteen women came together around a shared vision to elevate and celebrate female golfers. Today, the LPGA Founders Cup stands as one of the sport’s most celebrated events.

With our LPGA partnership, we’re helping carry this tradition forward for future generations of female athletes. We’re also investing in people and programs that create new opportunities for women in sports, much in the same way we invest in the future of women in technology—and we’re proud to partner with an organization that shares those values.

About the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

Increasing access to the sport for young women and girls

The primary beneficiary of the Cognizant Founders Cup is the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Program.  

Over the past 10 years, the Cognizant Founders Cup has raised nearly $4 million for the organization. Those donations have enabled Girls Golf to add 34 new sites and support growing locations that doubled in size.

Paying homage to a rich history

The LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup has become one of the most well attended and celebrated events on the Tour calendar. 

The event pays homage to the Tour’s rich history and the 13 women—known as the Founders—who created the LPGA Tour over 70 years ago.

Intuition is a game changer

Pro golfers take in massive amounts of data—distance, wind, terrain—before every shot. The ability to process that information and act instantly is what separates good golfers from great ones. The same can be said for your business. To remain relevant, you need to see what others can’t. And act before they can. That’s the power of intuition—and we can engineer it.

Videos

The LPGA and Cognizant—committed to diversity and inclusion

Explore our shared dedication to increasing opportunities for women in leadership, technology and golf with Cognizant VP & Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Shameka Young.

Girls Golf is inspiring a new generation

Learn more about Girls Golf—a non-profit dedicated to expanding access to the sport—and how the LPGA and Cognizant are helping them nurture, inspire and elevate the next generation of female golfers.

Investing in the future of technology

At Cognizant, we are invested in our people in the communities we all call home. Find out how we are working every day to help more women find opportunities to thrive—and lead—in the technology industry.

D&I is more than a pledge, it’s a promise

Explore how Cognizant is helping increase opportunity, diversity and inclusion in professional sports and in the global technology industry.

