Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Partnership

- AI
- Cloud
- Software Engineering
- Industry+
Artificial Intelligence
Accelerate your AI journey with Cognizant. We use Evolutionary AI to model every aspect of a business to solve for multi-objective outcomes in even the most complex conditions. We are also recognized by IDC, HFS and Forrester as leaders.
Cloud
At Cognizant, we help companies deploy cloud within their digital transformation journeys to meet their business objectives and drive growth. We provide a seamless, modern, secure and agile journey from in-house IT to a cloud infrastructure.
Software Engineering
Cognizant designs, engineers and delivers digital products and experiences that drive digital-first business models. We offer the most comprehensive software product engineering expertise and client-centric methodology for sustainable innovation.
Internet of Things
Smart products and solutions fueled by IoT and the arrival of 5G will soon touch every aspect of our lives. Cognizant makes IoT real by helping companies develop a strategy and approach to implement integrated digital initiatives and ecosystems that deliver value at every step.