Annual Report
When you engineer intuition into your business, a mindset shift happens across experience, process and technology—one that speeds adaptation even amid disruption.
At Cognizant we are committed to making a positive impact on what matters most.
Environment
We leverage our expertise and resources to help address climate change. We are also committed to achieve net zero emissions.
Social
As a company, we are working to increase the diversity of associates and create a more inclusive working environment for us all.
Performance
During 2022, we continued to enhance our digital portfolio, strengthen our international presence and brand, streamline delivery capabilities and invest in our talent to drive greater relevance for our company and our clients.
*Constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our 10-K, pages 34-36, for more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as applicable.