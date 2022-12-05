Skip to main content Skip to footer
Annual Report

We’re helping our clients navigate a new, more disciplined phase of growth.

Amid hyper-competition and a continued digital revolution, we’re helping businesses build meaningful relevance—the kind that resonates with customers, employees and communities. 
We’re engineering intuitive business models that get more value from technology, deliver better experiences, shorten time to market and maximize data. 
We’re applying advanced technology and our associates are helping clients reexamine core strategies to reveal the next best step earlier. Even as they embrace new economic realities.
And despite volatile shifts, we're helping businesses find the dynamism they need to not only endure the change, but excel in it.
2022 Annual Report

Engineering modern, intuitive businesses

Get the Annual Report
Cognizant Annual Report 2022
2023 Proxy Statement

Proxy Statement & Notice of Annual Meeting

Get Proxy Statement
Cognizant 2023 Proxy Statement
Investor Relations

Get additional information

Learn more
Colleagues engage in a conversation

When you engineer intuition into your business, a mindset shift happens across experience, process and technology—one that speeds adaptation even amid disruption.

The key to perpetual business relevance

Discover why engineering intuition into your business turns awareness, intelligence and experience into precise decision making.

Learn more
aerial view of an open room with colleagues engage in a discussion

At Cognizant we are committed to making a positive impact on what matters most.

Environment

We leverage our expertise and resources to help address climate change. We are also committed to achieve net zero emissions.

Social

As a company, we are working to increase the diversity of associates and create a more inclusive working environment for us all.

Governance

Cognizant’s senior global leadership team brings deep industry experience to the organization and maintains a strong ethical climate.

Performance

During 2022, we continued to enhance our digital portfolio, strengthen our international presence and brand, streamline delivery capabilities and invest in our talent to drive greater relevance for our company and our clients.

Revenue

$19.4B

5.0% growth Y/Y (as reported)
7.5% growth Y/Y (constant currency)*

GAAP and adjusted operating margin*

15.3%

Share repurchases and dividends

$2.0B

Capital deployed on acquisitions

$400M

Cash flow from operations

$2.6B

Free cash flow*

$2.2B

*Constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our 10-K, pages 34-36, for more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as applicable.