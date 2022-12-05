2021 in Focus

Sense change before it happens—and act at superhuman speed In 2021, COVID-19 continued to put lives and livelihoods at risk while challenging businesses with hard-to-predict changes and ceaseless uncertainty. For organizations to remain relevant now and into the future, we believe an intuition-like capacity is more than desirable, it’s necessary. But how do you infuse an organic human quality throughout a global enterprise? Thanks to recent gains in technology, companies can balance human empathy and creativity with the extraordinary speed of machines, thereby extending the capabilities of both. Some say fortune favors the bold. But to stay relevant, we believe the bold must anticipate change and continuously adapt to it.