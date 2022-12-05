Outreach Program

In times of crisis, three groups always emerge—those in need, those who want to help and organizations that act as force multipliers of assistance. Since the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the London Borough of Havering, which covers 18 wards and is home to 260,000 residents, we’ve seen this scenario play out.

Getting and giving help to those in need. Over the past year, infrastructure has been severely stretched by the pandemic. Individuals across the borough need emergency support in the form of food shopping, wellness checks, financial help, prescription pickups and transport to doctors’ visits or vaccination centers. And individuals who want to volunteer and show their good will, either part- or full-time, seek ways to help. Then there are the organizations that can exponentially increase levels of support but need to be brought into the effort.

Joining forces to fill the gap. Without a central registry point, a sense of inertia illuminated a clear gap between the needs of Havering and the available options to mobilize care—but not for long. Wanting to help the community, Cognizant devised Cognizant Assist, a platform that links volunteers to people and organizations who need help.

The open-source technology platform, developed pro bono over a period of 2,516 hours by Cognizant’s digitally skilled volunteers, integrates seamlessly with Havering’s existing community hub. The new platform helps coordinate the rollout of vaccines to residents and connect care, chat buddy, dog walking and transportation volunteers. To date, more than 450 blood pressure testing devices have been dispersed to 30 different surgeries thanks to the newly implemented system, and more than 2,500 individuals and organizations are registered.

Making connections with Cognizant Assist. The Havering Community Hub, powered by Cognizant Assist, mobilizes and deploys community members based on what they need or can offer others, so the journey to get or provide help can begin.

“Cognizant Outreach is an employee volunteering platform that brings together skilled, passionate community-minded associates to drive digital inclusion across multiple sectors of society. Cognizant Assist is the perfect example of everything Outreach stands for, and I am grateful to all the volunteers who came together for the timely innovation and successful efforts in bringing the community together for a humanitarian cause.”

—Padmasini Dayananda, Global Head of ESG, Cognizant Outreach

Going forward, Havering Council plans to roll out the platform to support other organizations in the borough, building a resilient community fabric that benefits the people, organizations and societies in which we live and work.